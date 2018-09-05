Suffering in silence

In our country, cases relating to sexual harassment and gender-based violence against women, including abductions and murder, make headlines on a daily basis. Different reports have revealed that young female students entering educational institutions are vulnerable. Many victims – both girls and boys – suffer in silence.

Sexual harassment and gender-based violence in our educational institutions across the country is a sign of institutional failure. Indeed, victims may see their academic careers stunted or destroyed. An exemplary punishment must be awarded to perpetrators who not only destroy the educational career of students, but also leave them traumatised for a long period of time.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad