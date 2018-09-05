High prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Over the past few months, the prices of daily items, including vegetables and fruits, have increased at an unprecedented pace. The rising prices against the stagnant income have caused financial problems to citizens.
The government should open utility stores to sell goods at reasonable prices so that the common citizen could make their both ends meet.
Maheen Rao
Karachi
