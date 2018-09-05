Towards a better Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan ought to have a comprehensive plan of action to achieve the objective of making Pakistan a prosperous country. There are a few suggestions that the PM can consider to achieve desired results. The ministers should be entrusted the responsibility of implementing their plans after the approval of the cabinet and the PM. After the discussion, the plans should be approved and handed over to all the ministers. On the first of every month, ministers should inform the PM about the progress made on the project. The hurdles faced during implementation should be discussed during the presentation and resolved then and there. Each point should have a completion date and no point should be left open-ended. The points upon which no action was taken should be marked in red.

It may be mentioned that Imran Khan has come a long way to reach this coveted position. He has become PM, after the struggle of 22 years. This effort of the PM shouldn’t go to waste.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi