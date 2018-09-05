Rising unemployment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘No jobs’ (Sep 3) by Ayesha Aijaz Mahesar. It is true that the authorities concerned take a lot of time to announce the result of the test taken for filling various positions. Even after an applicant is selected, he or she has to wait for a long time for his or her posting in the relevant department. It is time the authorities looked into their shortcomings and took remedial measures to tackle these issues.
Yasira Mansoor
Makran
This refers to the letter ‘No jobs’ (Sep 3) by Ayesha Aijaz Mahesar. It is true that the authorities concerned take a lot of time to announce the result of the test taken for filling various positions. Even after an applicant is selected, he or she has to wait for a long time for his or her posting in the relevant department. It is time the authorities looked into their shortcomings and took remedial measures to tackle these issues.
Yasira Mansoor
Makran
Comments