Assistance to farmers

Pakistan’s economy has been greatly affected by the ballooning debt crisis. It is disappointing to see that the relevant authorities have not taken any steps to uplift the one sector that is vital for economic growth: the agriculture sector. Many economists believe that by training farmers the agricultural sector can be enhanced to a great extent.

At present, farmers have the least knowledge about how modern tools can help increase the agricultural output. The authorities should provide assistance to farmers and help them learn new irrigation methods. The government must launch awareness campaigns and introduce training programs for farmers so that they can learn about the latest trends.

Fahad Khan

Naudero