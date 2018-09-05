Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Strained ties

Learning from China

Presidential election

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Agencies
September 5, 2018

EAC appointment: We should not bow down to extremists, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Pakistan belongs to minorities as much as it belongs to others.Addressing a press conference, Fawad Chaudhry asked, “What should we do with the minorities in the country?"

"Should we throw them out?” Fawad Chaudhry questioned while addressing criticism following the appointment of Dr Atif Mian as a member of the newly reconstituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

“What is wrong with the appointment of him as a member of the EAC?” the minister further questioned. “This is the person everyone is saying will be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in the next five years. Why should we not appoint him?” he added.

“It is not like we have appointed him as a member of the Islamic Council,” the information further said. "No one should have any problem with the appointment of any minority," Fawad Chaudhry asserted.

Moreover, the information minister upheld that protecting members of the minority communities is "not just the job of the government but also the religious right of every Muslim". "Those opposing the appoi0ntment are fundamentally extremists," he maintained.

"We should not bow down to extremists," Fawad Chaudhry further stressed. Speaking about the PTI presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi, Fawad Chaudhry said he is a professional man. “There is no doubt over his commitment to the party and its ideology,” he said.

