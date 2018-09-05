UK offers new govt technical assistance on FATF

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Tuesday said the United Kingdom has offered to Pakistan’s new government the technical assistance to address the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and meet the required criteria for coming out of the grey list.

Speaking at his lecture on the ‘Pak-UK relations in view of post-Brexit foreign policy’ here at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), the British High Commissioner said Pakistan has done very well in the last five months on the issue of FATF by taking remedial steps to check money laundering.

To a question on any plans of the UK for repatriation of the accused Pakistanis in money laundering including former finance minister Ishaq Dar and sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the British High Commissioner said though he couldn’t comment on the individual cases, but said: "We will consider any request by the Pakistan government on merit.”

“The UK will remain tied-up with its policies regarding Pakistan’s long-term stability and security even after its withdrawal from the club of European Union,” he said.

The high commissioner said it was in the interest of Pakistan, India and the world to resolve all its outstanding issues including the Jammu and Kashmir. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor has an immense economic potential, not only for Pakistan but for the entire region. Thomas Drew pointed that the international media’s coverage about Pakistan’s is not always fair.