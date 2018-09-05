EU presidency for raising interest rates

BRUSSELS: The Austrian presidency of the European Union has asked the bloc´s finance ministers and central bankers to discuss a hike in interest rates in meetings to be held later this week in Vienna.

In a move that could be seen as a partial encroachment on the powers of the European Central Bank, the Austrian government, which holds for the EU´s rotating presidency, wants to hold a discussion on "financial stability implications of increasing interest rates," a document seen by Reuters said.

"Do you agree that interest rate normalisation will in itself not generate problems in the financial sector?" Austria will ask EU finance ministers and central bankers at meetings on Friday and Saturday.

As inflation has built up in the euro zone in recent months and growth is solid, the ECB plans to end its purchases of the bloc´s government bonds this year, but interest rates are expected to remain unchanged at negative rates at least for another year.

Without suggesting a timing for rate hikes, the Austrian presidency underlined in its paper that "in the USA, the FED, which implemented its measures in times of financial turmoil, has already started to increase policy rates with no major economic disruptions yet. "A spokesman for the Austrian presidency was not immediately available for a comment.