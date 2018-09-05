Hospitality program launched

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group, owners of Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels, announced the launch of star of the future program, a statement said.

Murtaza Hashwani, deputy chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, joined a select group of employees for the launch of the 18-month training course designed by Azam Jamil, vice president of learning and development at Hashoo Group's Hospitality Division. The course brings together employees from diverse functions in the hospitality division including finance, sales and marketing, HR, food and beverage, front office, engineering, and procurement, for an interactive program to build the next generation of senior leaders in the company.