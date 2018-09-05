Returns filing application launched

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launched a web-based application to enable taxpayers to prepare income tax returns and wealth statements in offline mode and submit them online. The information technology wing of the FBR launched the Iris-ADX (asynchronous data exchange) to facilitate the taxpayers.

The application will help taxpayers using desktop to prepare income tax returns and wealth statements without using internet which will overcome and resolve the issue of connectivity they face during the peak hours. After preparing the statements in offline mode, the same can be uploaded to FBR’s repository seamlessly. Khawaja Adnan Zaheer, member Information Technology wing FBR said previously thousands of return filers were connected to the system, leading to traffic congestion and downtime.