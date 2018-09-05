Emirates adds daily flight to Riyadh

KARACHI: Emirates has started a fourth daily flight to Riyadh from September 1, 2018, a statement said on Tuesday.

The addition of the fourth daily service will take the total number of weekly Emirates flights serving Riyadh to 28, it added.

Adil Al Ghaith, senior vice president of Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Iran, said: “Emirates expanded schedule to Riyadh will offer more travel options and choice for business travellers and families alike who are looking to visit Dubai.” “There are strong passenger flows between Riyadh and Dubai so enhancing our services makes business sense, and further underscores Riyadh’s importance within our global network,” he added. The fourth daily flight will be serviced by the Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration.