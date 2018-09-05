PFC team to attend Doha fair

LAHORE: A six-member delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the international product exhibition and conference in Doha, Qatar from October 8 to tap the potential export of furniture products, besides seeking foreign investment in furniture sector to boost the local economy, a statement said on Tuesday.

Presiding over a meeting of the board of directors, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) extended invitation to PFC for participation in this international fair, as this would be a suitable platform where local furniture makers could display their products to attract foreign buyers, as well as investors, too.

highlighting the current situation regarding furniture export to the Middle East countries, he said, Pakistan is far behind in exports of furniture as compared to neighbouring countries such as China, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Iran — only because of supply chain obstacles, lack of modern technology and low-quality materials.

“As a result, Pakistan is losing its edge in traditional, carved, solid wood furniture domestically because of its high price and in markets abroad due to poor quality and designs,” he added.