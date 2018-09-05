Govt urged to ensure cheap energy

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to ensure cheap energy for the industrial sector, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said, at present, high energy prices are a major concern for the industrial sector, which is combating various internal and external challenges.

Pakistan’s worst ranking in ease of doing business is clearly indicating that how many obstacles are being faced by the industry, he said, adding that energy is the major raw material for the manufacturing sector and its high prices are one of the biggest reasons for the country’s deteriorating ranking in ease of doing business.

Urging the government to encourage hydropower projects, he said, it will reduce the cost of doing business, enhance manufacturing activities, get rid of energy crisis, besides ensuring availability of water for the agriculture sector.

The LCCI president said the chamber feared that water crisis would hit the agriculture sector of the country due to the lack of sufficient water storage facilities, while water storage capacity in Tarbela and Mangla dams has considerably reduced; therefore, Kalabagh Dam is a must for the country.