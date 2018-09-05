Meezan Bank donates funds for dams

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has recently donated funds for the construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams in fulfilment of its earlier pledge to pitch in for this national cause, a statement said on Tuesday.

Irfan Siddiqui, CEO of Meezan Bank, presented the cheque to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in Karachi, it added.

In addition to a one-day voluntarily salary contribution from its employees, the bank also made an equivalent donation to the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams Fund, reaffirming its commitment to this important national cause.

The bank also continues to collect donations and contributions for the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams through its nationwide network of over 600 branches, as well as ATMs, internet banking and mobile banking channels, in accordance with the directives of the State Bank of Pakistan, it added.