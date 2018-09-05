Wed September 05, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Unisame seeks support for SMEs

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the attention of federal Finance Minister Asad Umer to the need for level-playing field for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and urged him to ensure facilities, support and encouragement for the sector on priority basis, a statement said on Tuesday.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said that the sector needs access to finance, support for installing alternative energy, marketing support to enter global markets, technical support to upgrade and incentives for innovative industries.

Thaver said Umer by virtue of being the finance minister became the chairman of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), which aims at financial access to every segment.

“The NFIS also has an agenda for capacity building of the SMEs and all stakeholders in the SME promotion and development.”

“It is; therefore, incumbent on the partners of NFIS leadership, World Bank, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF), to implement the strategy,” Thaver added.

The working group of capacity building under the NFIS recommended strengthening of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and immediate increase in its size and scope to outreach the SMEs across Pakistan.

