Copper dips

Melbourne/Beijing : London copper prices fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday even though inventories continue to drop, as a trade dispute between China and the United States chilled factory activity in August and tempered appetite for metals.

Global manufacturing activity took a hit from weak orders in August, surveys showed, a sign that companies are feeling the pinch from the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war that could derail global growth.

Falling inventories at London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange-approved warehouses are meanwhile keeping physical prices high in China, where copper premiums are currently at $84 a tonne, close to a near two-year high of $86 touched late last month. Benchmark LME copper fell as much as 0.5 percent to $5,935 a tonne, its lowest since Aug. 23, and was trading down 0.2 percent at $5,958.50 a tonne at 0515 GMT.