Gold falls

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the dollar hit a more-than-one-week high on the back of intensifying global trade tensions and economic worries in emerging markets.

The yellow metal is down about 8 percent this year amid rising U.S. interest rates, trade disputes and the Turkish currency crisis, with investors parking their money in the dollar, which is being viewed as a safe-haven asset. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,196.90 an ounce at 0639 GMT, while U.S. gold futures had dropped 0.4 percent at $1,202.10 an ounce.

"The emerging market economic crisis is making currencies very weak and benefiting the dollar, which continues to pressure gold," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

Currencies including the Argentine peso, Turkish lira, South African rand, Brazilian real, Indonesian rupiah and Indian rupee have suffered in recent weeks.