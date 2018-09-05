Rupee weakens

The rupee fell against the dollar on Tuesday on renewed increase in the dollar demand from importers, traders said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 124.24 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 124.19. Traders said the market was little volatile, amid fresh surge in the dollar demand. Importers bought dollars to cover their payments.

In the open market, the local currency lost some of its value against the dollar, as well. It closed at 125.50 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s closing of 124.50. The currency is likely to hover in the range of 124.20/25 during the ongoing week, traders said.