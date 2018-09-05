Stocks recover slightly as investors build fresh positions in blue chips

Stocks went up on Tuesday, recovering on technical grounds after equities suffered continuously over the last five sessions, giving investors room to build fresh positions in cement, auto, steel, and financial shares, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market was choppy throughout the session, but managed to end the day with gains.

Oil and gas E&P stocks, Pakistan Petroleum and OGDC were two of the top contributors to the index as crude oil prices inched up. Automobile assemblers too outperformed the index, with Pak Suzuki up 4.4 percent, Honda Atlas Cars up 5.0 percent, and Indus Motors up 3.1 percent. “Going forward we expect the market to be mixed upon a lack of triggers,” Shumaila added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.41 percent or 171.93 points to close at 41,753.89 points. KSE-30 shares index rose 0.41 percent or 83.90 points to end at 20,534.07 points.

As many as 371 scrips were astir today, of which 208 moved up, 142 retreated, and 21 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 126.569 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 159.211 billion shares in the previous session.

Zainul Abedin, research analyst from Elixir Securities said, “Trading activity stood low with only 65 million shares exchanging hands at KSE-100, as investors remained sidelined in the absence of any positive triggers.” Only a mere $33.6 million worth of shares traded on KSE All Shares Index, the lowest in almost 2 months, he added.

“Ground realities have not yet changed and the investors anxiously wait for the government to take bold step; headlines are flashing that 100 days plan has been prepared,” an analyst said. No big development has surfaced as yet. Citigroup, in their report on the state of Pakistan’s economy said the country would start negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package by the end of this month. It needs at least $9 billion during the current year to feed the external sector and payoff liabilities.

The highest gainers were Indus Motor Company, up Rs42.10 to close at Rs1,526.84/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs33.67 to finish at Rs1,339.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Phillips Morris Pakistan, down Rs74.00 to close at Rs3,480.00/share, and Island Textile, down Rs40.00 to close at Rs1,250.00/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 23.616 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.23 to close at Rs5.78/share. It was followed by Maple Leaf with a turnover of 6.585 million shares, with the scrip gaining Rs2.62 to close at Rs55.16/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Agritech Limited, recording a turnover of 12.340 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs0.37 to end at Rs7.84/share.