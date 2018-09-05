Wed September 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Local oil sales fall 46 percent in August

KARACHI: Oil sales fell around 46 percent year-on-year to hit seven-year low of 1.35 million tons in August as falling furnace oil demand and higher prices weighed down the volume, analysts said on Tuesday.

Furnace oil sale slid 79 percent year-on-year to 191,000 tons in August. Sales of motor spirit stood at 606,000 tons compared to 679,000 tons in the corresponding month a year ago, showing a 11 percent decline. Sales of high speed diesel dropped 38 percent to 493,000 tons during the last month.

Analyst Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said furnace oil sales declined as its usage in power sector dropped following the availability of re-gasified liquefied natural gas.

“Excluding furnace oil, volumes saw decline of 27 percent YoY (year-on-year) due to lesser working days in outgoing month amid EID holidays couple with double digit growth in petroleum prices,” Talreja added.

Oil sales decreased around 18 percent year-on-year to 14.211 million tons in the January-August period of 2018. Furnace oil sales fell 45 percent to 3.402 million tons. Sale of high speed diesel dropped seven percent to 5.365 million tons and motor spirit sale decreased 4.3 percent to 4.844 million tons during the first eight months of the calendar year.

Market shares of Hascol and Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) increased 0.8 and 0.4 percentage points to 13.5 and 9.8 percent, respectively, under the retail fuel category, in the January-August period.

Analyst Faraz Abbas at Taurus Securities said Pakistan State Oil lost 3.3 percentage points of its market share that clocked in at 38.1 percent “mainly due to decline in furnace oil sales, which were down by 60 percent for PSO”.

Hascol and APL increased their market shares by seven and 4.5 percentage points to 13.5 and 12.1 percent, respectively, under furnace oil category, while PSO lost 20 percentage points in market share, which settled at 54.4 percent in 8MCY18. Analyst Faraz Abbas at Taurus Securities said the decline in sales volume is likely to continue on high prices and rupee depreciation, and expected slowdown in the demand on account of rising inflation and imminent monetary tightening.

