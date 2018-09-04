Pharmacy students of AWKUM stage protest

MARDAN: Dozens of students of Pharmacy Department of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, on Monday staged protest rally outside the Mardan Press Club in favour of their demands.

The students also boycotted the examination. The protest was led by Zahir Shah, Junaid Nawaz, Kamran Sami, Adnan Rashid, Zainab Bibi and Maryam Khan and others. Male and female students of Pharmacy Department in large numbers attended the protest.

The protesters also raised slogans against the university administration. They said that more than 250 students had got admission in the Pharmacy Department but after passage of five years, the Pharmacy Department hasn’t registered with the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

The students added that the university administration had totally failed to provide facilities to the pharmacy students. They added that after the passage of five years, the university administration has not allotted separate department to them.