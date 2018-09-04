Lawyers slam life attempt on colleagues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The lawyers on Monday observed a complete boycott of court proceedings to protest murder attempt on renowned lawyers Babrak Khan Advocate and his sister Maryam Advocate.

The murder attempt had occurred some days ago when an unidentified gunman broke into the house of Babrak Khan Advocate situated on the Dayal Road near Khyber School and opened fire on them.The lawyers stayed away from court proceedings.