CM orders upgradation of two hospitals in Swat

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Kabal Hospital in Swat should be upgraded to Category-C.

The chief minister directed the Secretary Communication &Works and Secretary Health to demolish the old building and start a five-storey building for the said hospital.

The chief minister made these directives while chairing a meeting of Health Department, C&W Department at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Minister Health Hisham Inamullah,

Minister C&W Akbar Ayub, Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Secretary P&D Zahir Shah and other

relevant officers attended the meeting.

He also directed to expedite the work of upgrading of the Matta Hospital in Swat. The chief minister deplored the delay of purchase of equipment for the newly constructed Saidu Hospital and its functionalisation.

He directed to purchase the equipment as soon as possible as the construction work had been almost completed. He ordered to complete the electrification work and drainage system in efficient way. He stressed to complete Swat Expressway, Gabeen Jabba Road, Kohistan Banda Road, Rest House, Malam Jaba Road, Kanju Flyover and Chakdara Intersection on time.

The chief minister directed the Finance Department to arrange fund and increase allocation to those projects who are short of fund so that the projects may not be delayed due to lack of availability of fund. Secretary Health and Secretary C&W briefed him in detailed about various developmental projects in Malakand Division and their present status.