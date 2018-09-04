Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

National

BR
Bureau report
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM orders upgradation of two hospitals in Swat

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Kabal Hospital in Swat should be upgraded to Category-C.

The chief minister directed the Secretary Communication &Works and Secretary Health to demolish the old building and start a five-storey building for the said hospital.

The chief minister made these directives while chairing a meeting of Health Department, C&W Department at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Minister Health Hisham Inamullah,

Minister C&W Akbar Ayub, Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Secretary P&D Zahir Shah and other

relevant officers attended the meeting.

He also directed to expedite the work of upgrading of the Matta Hospital in Swat. The chief minister deplored the delay of purchase of equipment for the newly constructed Saidu Hospital and its functionalisation.

He directed to purchase the equipment as soon as possible as the construction work had been almost completed. He ordered to complete the electrification work and drainage system in efficient way. He stressed to complete Swat Expressway, Gabeen Jabba Road, Kohistan Banda Road, Rest House, Malam Jaba Road, Kanju Flyover and Chakdara Intersection on time.

The chief minister directed the Finance Department to arrange fund and increase allocation to those projects who are short of fund so that the projects may not be delayed due to lack of availability of fund. Secretary Health and Secretary C&W briefed him in detailed about various developmental projects in Malakand Division and their present status.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father