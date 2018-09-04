Man dies, his son hurt in Mastung blast

QUETTA: A school teacher killed and his son received serious injuriesin a remote control bomb blast in Gandawa area of Mastung district.

Levies sources said on Monday that the victim Abdul Rouf along with his son was on way to somewhere when a bomb planted along the roadside was exploded through remote control by unknown suspects.

As a result, a teacher Abdul Rouf martyred on the spot while his son received injuries. The body and injured was rushed to nearby hospital.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after compilation of medico legal formalities. Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to arrest suspects. Further investigation was underway.