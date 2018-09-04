17 hurt in Indian forces pellet firing in IHK

ISLAMABAD: At least one-and-half dozen people suffered pellet and bullet injuries when Indian army and police personnel opened fire on the protesters in Laddi area of Shopian district in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Fifteen of the protesters, who received pellet injuries, were brought to Shopian hospital. Two critically injured civilians were shifted to Soura hospital, Srinagar, for advanced treatment.

Violent protests broke out in Laadi area of the district early morning, Monday, when personnel of Indian army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles, special police force and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

A strong protest was held in Kishtwar in support of Article 35-A of the Indian constitution. The protesters were led by Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo.

Indian police arrested five persons under sedition charge for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during a protest at Mendhar in Poonch district. SSP Poonch Rajiv Pandey while talking to media confirmed that the same case had been registered against other protesters.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mirwaiz Hurriyat forum, Democratic Freedom Party and Hurriyat leader Muhammad Iqbal Mir in their separate statements condemned the use of draconian law Public Safety Act as a political weapon against the freedom-loving Kashmiri people.

Several journalist organisations including Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists, Kashmir Working Journalist Association and Kashmir Journalist Association in their separate statements demanded the release of journalist Asif Sultan from Indian police custody.