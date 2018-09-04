Senate body for formation of MPs panels to probe RTS failure

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior on Monday reiterated its recommendations for the formation of a parliamentary committee of both the Houses of Parliament--Senate and National Assembly--to probe and forensic audit of the allegations of complaints and failure of Result Transmission System (RTS).

“The multiple meetings, both formal and informal, on the subject and have come to conclusion that a forensic audit duly supervised by the parliamentary committee is necessary to probe into the allegations, complaints and failure of RTS,” said Senates’ Committee on Interior Chairman Abdul Rehman Malik while chairing the meeting of the Senate’s committee here on Monday.

Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman who is Senate nominated coordinator to oversee the Elections-2018 said that his committee was nominated by the Senate of Pakistan to oversee the conduction of the free, fair and transparent elections and its security.

He said that the committee has already submitted two reports in the House for the information of the House and senators and soon he will be submitting the third report. “We were fully aware of the complaints and reservations regarding the failure of the Result Transmission System (RTS) and doing the technical investigations from Nadra and ECP,” he said.

He said that the following complaints and grey areas are being investigated by the committee that includes, delay in election results, failure of RTS housed in Nadra, issues related to the RMS housed in the ECP, observations of the members on the RTS and RMS, shortage of the Form-45, non-provision of Form-45 to the polling agent, ouster of polling agents from the polling stations, The number of votes rejected, constituency-wise, failure of internet services/telephone services in the constituencies, breakdown of Internet Server at Nadra’s Headquarters. Did the Nadra server slow down during the operation, Reservations by the members of Senate in the House e.g. posting and transfer of presiding officers and returning officers--complaints made by senators from Balochistan, recovery of stamped ballot papers on roadside, in dustbins or elsewhere, violation, if any, in awarding contract by Nadra or ECP in violation of PPRA rules, further forensic audit of the RTS by an independent private credible company and detecting of any other violation of security code for both the RTS and RMS.

Senator Asad Ali Junejo interrogated Nadra and ECP thoroughly on technical aspects of two systems. He informed the committee that in order to come to a conclusion it was imperative that Audit logs of the two systems be investigated. He also asserted that routing data be examined as well along with unused ballot papers. It was suggested by some committee members that Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) be summoned in the next meeting, and total costs of electioneering and its sources be delved into as well.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the members of Senate Standing Committee on Interior and its staff are working day and night to reach a conclusion.