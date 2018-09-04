Tue September 04, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 4, 2018

Railways launches drive against signs, billboards on its property

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways, Peshawar Division, on Monday launched a campaign to remove unauthorised sign and billboards from its property across the province to discourage the illegal practice.

People have installed huge signboards on Railways properties across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and receiving monthly charges from multi-national companies, politicians and other businessmen.

They did not secure prior permission for erecting such sign and billboards from the Pakistan Railways authorities. The Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division swung into action after the installation of the new government and directions from the new administration.

The Railways officials in the supervision of Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Peshawar Anwar Sadaat Marwat launched the campaign. He along with the divisional engineer and vigilance staff visited various areas in Peshawar and removed the illegal and unauthorised bill and signboards installed on the commercial land of the Railways.

They confiscated the equipment and warned the people against installing such unauthorised publicity material on Railways property without securing prior permission. DCO Anwar Sadaat said that no leniency would be shown to the violators.He vowed to reclaim the Railways land from the land grabbers as well, adding the action would continue till removing the last illegal signboard from the Railways property.

