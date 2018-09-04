Tue September 04, 2018
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

I
INP
September 4, 2018

CPEC projects best example of ‘state-of-the art’ technology

ISLAMABAD: The Suki-Kinari (SK) hydropower project has emerged as best example of the ‘state-of-the art’ technology, being used in construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC, related projects in Pakistan.

This was informed to the media team that visited the project’s site located on Kunhar River in the Kaghan Valley of Mansehra district, Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP).

China has transferred its latest technology to Pakistan, making sure that the CPEC’s projects should be best ones, both quality and creditability-wise, said officials while briefing the media about the under-construction Suki-Kinari.

The 870MW project showed the commitment of China pushing forward the development of Hydel power projects in Pakistan helping to overcome power-shortage. The development of dam in mountainous region of KP shows that the geography of Pakistan supports Hydropower generation at massive scale.

While briefing the media delegation visiting the construction site of the dam, Li Yuanling Consular of Chinese embassy stated that the Suki-Kinari is the largest private hydro-power project in Pakistan under the framework of CPEC, which is the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He told that the execution of Hydel power projects in Pakistan will be generating clean and green energy meaning it won't pollute the air and there will no negative impact on splendid climate.

He commented that construction of energy projects in Pakistan will strengthen the strategic relationship between two countries and ultimately it will emerge as essential ingredient of socio-economic development and economic growth.

Zhang Zhiping, director administration of Suki Kinari project briefed the media delegation that the hydel power generation in Pakistan will drive economic uplift and Industrial advancement.

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

