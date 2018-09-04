China uses steel-made straw to remove soil from Tarbela Dam

BEIJING: In order to support Tarbela Hydropower Station, China successfully inserted a 120-meter-long, steel-made straw into the Himalayas to remove soil from the dam, which would help increase capacity of power generation from the plant.

Pakistan decided to expand the hydropower station in 2013 with the help of China, under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It is currently the largest power supply base in Pakistan, with an average annual power generation of 11.5 billion KWH, Chinese media outlets reported Monday.

Tarbela Hydropower Station is located in the fault zone of the Himalayas, which greatly increases difficulties of the project’s extension due to a massive inflow of sediments, but this steel straw helped remove sediments from the dam, which would increase 1.41 million kilowatts of power generation in future. The silt at the bottom was required to be removed before the expansion of the hydropower station.

Chinese engineers inserted the large pipe into the bottom of the dam to suck out the sludge. The process took four months to completely remove 14,000 cubic meters of sludge.