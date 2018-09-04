Tue September 04, 2018
Mehtab Haider
September 4, 2018

US owes Pakistan more than $9b under CSF

ISLAMABAD: Just ahead of US Secretary of State’s visit to Pakistan, the Trump administration has blocked $300 million amount on account of reimbursement of Coalition Support Fund (CSF) which Pakistan’s military had already spent on mobilisation of troops and launching offensive against terrorists and sent its reconciled amount for reimbursement of incurred expenses.

Some Pakistani economists had proposed to the governments in the past that Islamabad must incorporate markup through sent expenditure bills because Ministry of Finance had to manage these expenses through borrowings from internal and external resources with attached markup cost so the US must reimburse these amounts along with full attached costs.

Over $9 billion claims of Islamabad were still pending before US administration on account of CSF. Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance has just projected reimbursement of Rs15.9 billion from Washington in the current fiscal year’s budget 2018-19.

After becoming an ally of US-led war against terror, Pakistan and US placed mechanism for reimbursement of bills amount after launching military offensive against terror networks since 2001.

In last 17 years, Islamabad received $14 billion from US on account of CSF, said one top official of Finance Division and added that over $9 billion claims were still pending before Trump administration.

Under the CSF mechanism, Pakistan claims all such expenditure which had already been incurred for mobilisation of troops and launching of offensive against terror networks in tribal and other areas adjacent to Afghanistan and then US reimbursed the amounts after hectic reconciliation.

