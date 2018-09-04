SC orders probe into maltreatment of Maneka’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday took strong exceptions of the mistreatment meted out to the daughter of Khawar Maneka at the hands of police and directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kaleem Imam to conduct an inquiry into the matter by identifying the police involved in the incident and submit report within a week.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard a suo moto case regarding transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

The court also directed the police chief of Punjab to investigate the matter independently relating to interference of one Ahsan Jamil Gujar in the transfer matter of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal and submit compliance report within a week besides conducting an inquiry regarding alleged involvement of Haider and Umer, personal secretary and security officer of Chief Minister Punjab, in transfer matter of the DPO.

In pursuance of the court’s earlier order, Ahsan Jamil Iqbal Gujar, Haider and Umer, Shahzada Sultan, DIG Headquarters, Colonel Tariq Faisal of premier intelligence agency ISI, Khawar Maneka and his son Ibrahim Maneka appeared before the court

The CJP said the court feels sorry over the maltreatment faced by the daughter of Khawar Maneka by the police. During the course of hearing, Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam informed the court he did not possess the file with written orders regarding the transfer of his subordinate police officer DPO Pakpattan

The Chief Justice questioned as to why the provincial police chief did not take any action against Ahsan Gujjar. He then inquired Ahsan Gujjar as to what was his connection with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. “I am a citizen,” Gujjar immediately responded.

The Chief Justice, however, admonished Gujjar for telling a lie in the court. “How are you related to the [Maneka] children. Are you their Mama (paternal or maternal uncle)?” he questioned.

DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal submitted before the court that what Ahsen Jameel Gujar had asked him to do, he did not do. The court then asked Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal Shariq Kamal as to whether he second the statement made by DPO to which the RPO replied in affirmative. When the court asked IG Kaleem Imam, he submitted that both the officials were required to bring into his notice after they visited the CM house but they did not.

Chief Justice then asked IGP Kaleem Imam to show the court written order of the transfer of DPO Pakpattan. However, IGP said that the orders were in fact verbally issued.

The IGP contended that DPO Rizwan Gondal was guilty of not taking notice of mistreatment meted out to the lady. The IGP left himself at the mercy of the apex court.