Alvi all set to be 13th president

ISLAMABAD: Because of the divide that the opposition parties and the PPP have so far failed to bridge, Dr Arif Alvi will most likely be elected the 13th president of Pakistan in the presidential election today (Tuesday). Arrangements at the Parliament House and four provincial assemblies are in place for the election.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the support of its allied parties has fielded Karachi-based Dr. Arif Alvi, whereas Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ presidential candidate is Aitzaz Ahsan and JUI-Fazl’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman is in the poll arena on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and some other opposition groups.

It is believed that had the opposition parties been able to field a joint candidate, they would have made a match against PTI’s candidate. However, the PPP, PML-N and other parties failed to sink their differences and this will be to the advantage of Dr Alvi, who is most likely to replace PML-N’s Mamnoon Hussain, whose five-year term ends on September 9.

Unlike PTI and PPPP, which actively moved around to garner support for their respective candidates, PML-N and other opposition parties were not seen much enthusiastic to campaign for their candidate.

In a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari on Monday night, Maulana Fazalur Rehman offered conditional withdrawal from the presidential election in favour of PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan only if PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved it, said sources.

“If You convenience the PML-N and Shahbaz Sharif, then I am ready to withdraw my candidature from the presidential election,” sources quoted Fazalur Rehman as telling Zardari during the meeting, which was held here at Zardari House.

They said the deadlock still persists as PML-N president did not agree with the proposal for having Aitzaz Ahsan as joint presidential candidate by the opposition.

Following the conditional offer of Fazalur Rehman, the PPP delegation left to hold meeting with PML-N. It would also meet Shahbaz if he was in Islamabad to convince him in favour of Aitzaz. The PPP delegation comprised of Syed Khursheed Shah and Senator Mian Raza Rabbani. Shahbaz Sharif has reportedly been firm on his stance that the party will not vote for Aitzaz.

During the meeting at Zardari House, besides Maulana Fazalur Rehman, JUI-F delegation had his son Maulna Asad Mehmood, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Senator Faiz Muhammad. The PPP delegation had Aitzaz Ahsan, Syed Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

During the meeting, Fazalur Rehman said he was a candidate of opposition parties while Aitzaz Ahsan was a candidate only of the PPP. Talking to newsmen after the meeting with Fazalur Rehman, PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the PPP will not withdraw the candidature of Aitzaz Ahsan.

He said during the meeting, Fazalur Rehman presented his viewpoint. “We have told him that Aitzaz Ahsan is the best candidate for the presidential election,” he said.

He said, “We have told Maulana Fazalur Rehman that he was a mediator to convince the PML-N and Shahbaz Sharif. Maulana Fazalur Rehman said he was a candidate of the opposition and if the PPP needs to convince PML-N for support as he could not make a decision on his own.”

Farhatullah Babar said the PPP has requested Shahbaz Sharif for his support to Aitzaz Ahsan and is waiting for a positive response from him. He was hopeful that Aitzaz Ahsan could be the opposition’s joint candidate if the PML-N agrees.

Prior to meeting Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Zardari met of BNP-Mengal Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to seek his support for Aitzaz. Aitzaz Ahsan, Syed Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira accompanied Zardari during the meeting. Mengal was accompanied by Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni.

The voting will be held through secret ballot and out of a total of 1174 legislators, 1121 can exercise their right to vote in the presidential election. Up to 53 seats are vacant while some returned candidates have not yet taken oath as lawmakers.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza is the returning officer for the electoral exercise while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has provided voter lists and ballot papers to the chief justices of four high courts, who will be acting as presiding officers. The chief justice of Islamabad High Court will perform this duty at the Parliament House.

Election of the president is conducted under Article 41 of the Constitution for a term of five years and the minimum age for a candidate to contest the presidential election is 45 years. Polling will begin at 10:00am and continue till 4:00pm.

Presiding officers will announce results of the respective (polling stations) legilsaturs, however, the final result will be made public by the chief election commissioner.

Muhammad Anis adds: Talking to newsmen at residence of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq along with PML-N and other supporters after meeting with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, Fazalur Rehman said he would not be a hurdle if all opposition parties agree to support Aitzaz Ahsan as a joint candidate.

Sardar Ayaz maintained that the PML-N would support Maulana Fazal Rehman. He pointed that PPP neither took PML-N into confidence on nomination of Aitzaz Ahsan nor they voted for Shahbaz Sharif in elections for the Prime Minister.

He said decision to nominate Aitzaz was taken in a haste saying Maulana would secure more votes than PPP candidate. Maulana Fazalur Rehman while referring to his meeting with PPP leaders said that Asif Zardari asked him to secure support of other opposition parties for Aitzaz Ahsan. Maulana Fazalur Rehman said he conveyed message of PPP to Shahbaz Sharif and it was difficult to have a united candidate of opposition. Maulana said that Asif Zardari also talked to him separately.