Zahid removed as PWbF general secretary

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Woodball Federation (PWbF) on Monday cited negligence and violation of code of conduct for removing its General Secretary Muhammad Zahid.

PWbF President Shahid Khan Shinwari said the decision was taken in an urgent session of the federation convened a few days again.He added that all the provincial presidents and general secretaries, including that of Islamabad, attended the meeting.

Shahid said that various issues including holding of various events across the country were discussed in the meeting.The federation chief said the participants discussed the alleged ‘misconduct’ and wrong decision made by the General Secretary Muhammad Zahid.

He said that Zahid found guilty of misusing name of the federation and availing illegal national and international woodball tours on the federation expenses.“He did not take any one into confidence and neither informed any members of the cabinet about the tours. The participants unanimously approved his dismissal from the position,” he added.

The federation official said the decision was taken after Zahid’s failure to respond to show-cause notices and clear his position. “He even skipped the meeting of the general council despite being invited to the session,” he added.

“The participation of Zahid in the recently held Malaysian woodball tournament was the latest example of his foreign tours,” he added. Shahid also termed 18-month performance of Zahid unsatisfactory.

He alleged that Zahid had also registered himself as president of PWbF with several international organisations.“An investigation by International Woodball Federation was carried out against Zahid. Later, the world body informed and asked PWbF for taking strict action against him,” Shahid added.