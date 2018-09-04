Eight civilians killed in Iraq IS attacks

SAMARRA, Iraq: Suspected Islamic State group militants have killed eight people and wounded four others in two attacks in northern Iraq, security officials said Monday.

The extremist group has stepped up its attacks since the release of a purported new audio message late last month from IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. On Monday "seven civilians were killed when militants fired on houses in the village of Albu Shaher", 25 kilometres west of Kirkuk, a multi-ethnic city north of Baghdad, a security services official told AFP.

A police officer was wounded in that attack, which also saw militants raid a currency exchange office and steal $20,000 (17,225 euros) before fleeing, he added. Late on Sunday, a man was shot dead and three others were wounded outside a mosque north of Baghdad. The attack took place in the village of Khanouka.