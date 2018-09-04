Tue September 04, 2018
AFP
September 4, 2018

Phone ban rings in new French school year

PARIS: Texting under the table should be a thing of the past after French children returned to class Monday following a nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools.

The new rule, a campaign pledge of President Emmanuel Macron, was brought in under a law

passed in July which for primary and junior schools also banishes tablets and smart watches. High schools, which teach students aged 15 to 18, can introduce partial or total bans on electronic devices as they reopen after the summer break, though this will not be obligatory.

Proponents say the law, which has prompted vigorous debate, will reduce distraction in the classroom, combat bullying, and encourage children to be more physically active during recess.

"I think it´s a good thing," Marie-Caroline Madeleine, 41, told AFP after dropping her daughter off for the first day of middle school in Paris. "It´s a good signal that says ´school is for studying´, it´s not about being on your phone," she added. "It´s hard with adolescents, you can´t control what they see and that´s one of the things that worries me as a parent."

Nearly 90 percent of French 12- to 17-year-olds have a mobile phone, and supporters hope the ban will limit the spread of violent and pornographic content among children.

