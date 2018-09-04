‘Green Pakistan Tree Plantation’ drive inaugurated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Wing Commander Desert Rangers Bahawalpur Sector Col Muhammad Afzaal Ch inaugurated ‘Green Pakistan Tree Plantation’ drive at a special ceremony at the Rangers Sector Headquarters on Monday. A large number of schoolchildren also planted saplings on the occasion. Wing commander disclosed that Desert Rangers Bahawalpur was planting 40,000 saplings during this special tree-plantation campaign.
BAHAWALPUR: Wing Commander Desert Rangers Bahawalpur Sector Col Muhammad Afzaal Ch inaugurated ‘Green Pakistan Tree Plantation’ drive at a special ceremony at the Rangers Sector Headquarters on Monday. A large number of schoolchildren also planted saplings on the occasion. Wing commander disclosed that Desert Rangers Bahawalpur was planting 40,000 saplings during this special tree-plantation campaign.
Comments