‘Green Pakistan Tree Plantation’ drive inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR: Wing Commander Desert Rangers Bahawalpur Sector Col Muhammad Afzaal Ch inaugurated ‘Green Pakistan Tree Plantation’ drive at a special ceremony at the Rangers Sector Headquarters on Monday. A large number of schoolchildren also planted saplings on the occasion. Wing commander disclosed that Desert Rangers Bahawalpur was planting 40,000 saplings during this special tree-plantation campaign.