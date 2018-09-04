Senior officials’ callousness caused DMO’s death: PMS body

LAHORE: The Provincial Management Service Association (PMSA) has claimed that callousness of the authorities caused death of Ch. Mukthar, District Monitoring Officer Rahim Yar Khan, who died of heart attack on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday the PMS Secretary General Naveed Shahzad said Ch. Mukhtar and his mother were heart patient. He alleged that the late Mukhtar kept pleading before the two top officials of the civil secretariat to not transfer him, or if it was absolutely necessary then post him to Bahawalpur or any nearby place as he was a cardiac patient. But the two officials refused. The PMS Association has condemned the attitude of the two officials.