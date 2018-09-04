Audit of Punjab public sector companies completed

ISLAMABAD: The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan has completed the audit of Public Sector Companies, Punjab; audit of Metro-bus project, Multan, Rawalpindi, Lahore; audit of Orange Line Metro Train Project (Civil Works), audit of Pakistan Cricket Board and audit of Pakistan Super League, which has been submitted to the president as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

In addition, the audit assignments are in progress and will be completed in due course of time that include audit of Circular Debt of Power Sector, audit of Central Power Purchase Authority, audit of Orange Line (Electrical Component), special audit on losses of PIA, forensic audit of four projects of EOBI, audit of Billion Tree Tsunami Project, audit of oil pricing mechanism of PSO, audit of E-ticketing of Pakistan Railways, IT audit of Punjab Revenue Authority, special audit of BISP, performance audit of Haj Directorate, performance audit of PM global sustainable development goals (SDGs)

The Orange Line Metro Train Project of the Government of Punjab, being a mega project having approved PC-I cost of Rs162.628 billion ($1.626 billion), has been given due preference and importance in the audit plans of the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The audit of the Civil Works of Orange Line Metro Train Project , valued at $531.681 million as per PC-I, has been completed and presently, the audit report is under approval process and will be issued soon to the governor of the Punjab for causing it to lay before the provincial assembly of the Punjab. Since the Orange Line Metro Train Project has gone through time overrun of more than a year, so far, the physical progress on electrical and mechanical portion of the project has not been as per schedule.

According to the information available with the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan, still about 20-30 per cent work on electrical and mechanical portion of the project is incomplete and financial progress of the electrical and mechanical portion is about 45-55 per cent. However, the Auditor General of Pakistan has included audit of the electrical and mechanical portion, valued at $922.5 million as per PC-I of the Orange Line Metro Train Project in the current Audit Plan as well.

Similarly, the Special Audit Report on Accounts of 425-525MW Combined Power Cycle Power Plant Project Nandipur has also been completed and the report will be soon sent for causing it to lay before Parliament.