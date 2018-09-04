Tue September 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

ASI flees from court after cancellation of interim bail in fraud case

MULTAN: An assistant sub-inspector managed to escape when the Lahore High Court Multan Bench cancelled his interim bail in a corruption case on Monday. The Vehari ACE registered a fraud case against ASI Nadeem Hassan on the complaint of the SP investigation. It was reported that the ASI allegedly received Rs 20,000 bribe from an accused Tahir Chaudhry. Later, the ASI wrote a bogus discharge report of the accused to submit in the court. When the accused went to the court to submit his discharge report, it was revealed that the accused ASI had made a bogus report. Vehari police investigated the matter and found the ASI Nadeem Hassan prepared a fake report.

‘40,000 trees to be planted in Mepco region’: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to plant 40,000 trees in the Mepco region under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tree plantation drive. Talking to journalists here on Monday, Mepco Chief Executive Eng Muhammad Akram Ch said that at least 1,000 plants would be planted at the offices and residential colonies of the Mepco. He told that the Mepco had planned to extend its tree plantation drive, adding that 40,000 trees would be planted at 114 grid stations, 40 divisions and 180 subdivisions operating in the Mepco region. Muhammad Akram Ch also inaugurated a tree plantation drive at the Mepco Headquarter by installing 200 plants. He said that at least 200 plants had been installed on the first day of the campaign. He said that all Mepco officials had been directed to take part in the tree plantation campaign.

Comments

