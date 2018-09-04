Tue September 04, 2018
PTI's Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Man tortured by DHQ Hospital dispenser, his accomplices

NANKANA SAHIB: A man was tortured by a dispenser of the DHQ Hospital along with his 10 accomplices at the Health Chief Executive Officer Office on Monday.

Health CEO Dr Azhar Amin lodged an application with the police in which he stated that he was present in his office with naib qasid Tahir and another man Shoaib Rehman who had visited his office for his official work.

In the meantime, Dr Azhar said, accused dispenser Muhammad Shafiq along with his 10 armed accomplices stormed into his office and allegedly severely tortured Shoaib Rehman. The CEO has asked DPO Ismailur Rehman Kharrak to register a case against dispenser Muhammad Shafiq and his accomplices immediately. The Health CEO has also written a letter to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary and handed over

the accused dispenser’s services to him for his new posting.

MAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Munia Wala Stop on Monday. Reportedly, a speeding motorcycle collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on Mangtanwala Road. As a result, Fazal was killed on the spot while Safdar and Saima Bibi were seriously injured.

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

'Sadak 2': Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

'Manikarnika' controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the 'woman card'

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

