Man tortured by DHQ Hospital dispenser, his accomplices

NANKANA SAHIB: A man was tortured by a dispenser of the DHQ Hospital along with his 10 accomplices at the Health Chief Executive Officer Office on Monday.

Health CEO Dr Azhar Amin lodged an application with the police in which he stated that he was present in his office with naib qasid Tahir and another man Shoaib Rehman who had visited his office for his official work.

In the meantime, Dr Azhar said, accused dispenser Muhammad Shafiq along with his 10 armed accomplices stormed into his office and allegedly severely tortured Shoaib Rehman. The CEO has asked DPO Ismailur Rehman Kharrak to register a case against dispenser Muhammad Shafiq and his accomplices immediately. The Health CEO has also written a letter to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary and handed over

the accused dispenser’s services to him for his new posting.

MAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Munia Wala Stop on Monday. Reportedly, a speeding motorcycle collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on Mangtanwala Road. As a result, Fazal was killed on the spot while Safdar and Saima Bibi were seriously injured.