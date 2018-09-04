Security for educational institutions:

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: The provincial government has directed all the district administrations to ensure foolproof security for all the educational institutions. According to a spokesman for the Deputy Commissioner Office, directions have been given to police department and other departments concerned to deploy personnel and ensure patrolling around the educational institutions. He said that private schools administrations had also been directed to deploy trained security guards as well as install CCTV cameras at entry and exit points besides ensuring other necessary arrangements in this connection.
