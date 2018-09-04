Doctors ‘negligence’claims life of minor girl

GUJRANWALA: A minor girl died through the alleged negligence of doctors at the DHQ Hospital here on Monday.

Rizwan said that his daughter was under treatment in the hospital but the doctors allegedly discharged her while she was still in critical condition. As a result, she died. Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased’s girl staged a demonstration against the doctors by placing her body in the children ward. They demanded action against the doctors responsible for her death.

COP HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender sub-inspector involved in a fraud and corruption case. The ACE raided the house of accused Sub-Inspector Irfan Saleem and arrested him. The accused SI during his posting at Ferozewala

police station had deliberately missed the record of various cases and the RPO had referred his case to the ACE. During investigation, the SI went underground. Consequently, the anti-corruption court declared him a proclaimed offender.

SIX HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD: The FIA has arrested six more human traffickers in a crackdown on them. Talking to newsmen here on Monday, FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that the arrested accused were Qamar Abbas, Amjad Farooq, Tahir Khan, M Asif, Adil and Rashid Khan. They were arrested from Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Wazirabad and Sialkot. They were involved in sending people abroad illegally.

THREE KIDS FALL UNCONSCIOUS: Three children fell unconscious due to food poisoning on Sialkot Road here on Monday. Ghulam Fatima, 4, Sumair, 3, and Shakil drank milk and fell unconscious. They were shifted to the DHQ Hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

COUPLE TORTURED: A man and his wife were tortured by influential persons for demanding wages at Garjakh on Monday.

Imran and his wife Najma, while talking to newsmen at the DHQ Hospital, alleged that the accused persons tortured them when they demanded wages from them. Garjakh police have started investigation.