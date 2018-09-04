Girl abducted

DASKA: A girl was abducted here on Monday. Accused Suleman and his accomplices entered the house of Ijaz and allegedly abducted his daughter.

WOMAN BEATEN: A married woman was beaten in the area of City police on Monday. Accused Shabbir, Khurram, Nazir and their two accomplices entered the house of Aziz Ahmed and allegedly beat his married daughter with sticks and batons. As a result, she was injured and rushed to a hospital.

FRAUDSTER BOOKED: City police on Monday booked a fraudster here. Accused Zahid gave a fake cheque of Rs 40,000 to Amir, which was bounced by the concerned bank.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Tanveer Ahmed was on his way when two dacoits intercepted him and snatched Rs 80,000 and a cellphone from him.