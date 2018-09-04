Two youths commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two youths committed suicide in separate incidents here on Monday. Abu Bakr, a ninth class student of Chak 33/JB, committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills after quarreling with his parents over a trifle domestic issue. In another incident, Haider Ali of Allama Iqbal Colony ended his life by consuming poisonous pills over some domestic problems.
