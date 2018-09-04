PML-N MNA flees after bail cancellation by ATC

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday cancelled the protective bail of 11 accused, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti. The accused MNA, however, managed to flee from the court before announcement of the decision. The police had lodged a first information report against 26 nominated persons and around 90 unknown persons, including the PML-N MNA on the charges of provoking public against the army, administration and judiciary after boycotting the election counting process. The accused were booked under 7/ATA-342 and section 148/149, 341/440, 186/353 by the Cantonment Police. According to FIR, MNA Zulfiqar Ali, his son Dr Najaf and Sarfaraz Bhatti had boycotted the election counting process and shouted slogans and used abusive language against the judiciary, administration and army.