Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Student dies as nurse injects expired injection

FAISALABAD: A primary school student died when a nurse of the Allied Hospital allegedly injected him an expired injection on Monday.

Subhan Ali died when the nurse allegedly injected him an expired injection. He was injured after falling from his bike while coming back from the school. Later, on the complaint of Shabbir Ahmad, father of the deceased, hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf has constituted a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry.

PATWARIS RALLY: Patwaris of the city on Monday observed a strike and took out a rally against the AC City here. The rally started from the Faisalabad Tehsil and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner Office situated on the District Courts Road. The protesters carrying placards and banners chanted slogans in support of their demands. The traffic also remained suspended for half an hour due to the protest.

After staging the protest rally, Anjuman-e-Patwarian leaders, including Aurangzeb, Qasim Shah and Gul Zamir, met the DC to apprise him about their grievances. However, after failure of their dialogue with the DC, the Anjuman-e-Patwarian office-bearers called an emergent meeting of their association to chalk-out their further programme. Later, they announced to continue their protest till the acceptance of their demands.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father