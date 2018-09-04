Student dies as nurse injects expired injection

FAISALABAD: A primary school student died when a nurse of the Allied Hospital allegedly injected him an expired injection on Monday.

Subhan Ali died when the nurse allegedly injected him an expired injection. He was injured after falling from his bike while coming back from the school. Later, on the complaint of Shabbir Ahmad, father of the deceased, hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf has constituted a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry.

PATWARIS RALLY: Patwaris of the city on Monday observed a strike and took out a rally against the AC City here. The rally started from the Faisalabad Tehsil and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner Office situated on the District Courts Road. The protesters carrying placards and banners chanted slogans in support of their demands. The traffic also remained suspended for half an hour due to the protest.

After staging the protest rally, Anjuman-e-Patwarian leaders, including Aurangzeb, Qasim Shah and Gul Zamir, met the DC to apprise him about their grievances. However, after failure of their dialogue with the DC, the Anjuman-e-Patwarian office-bearers called an emergent meeting of their association to chalk-out their further programme. Later, they announced to continue their protest till the acceptance of their demands.