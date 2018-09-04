Lloris out of France matches

CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES, France: France World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris will miss his country’s games in the inaugural UEFA Nations League this week due to a thigh injury, coach Didier Deschamps confirmed on Monday.

Lloris missed Spurs’ 2-1 defeat at Watford in the English Premier League on Sunday and will now sit out France’s games against Germany in Munich on Thursday and at home to the Netherlands on Sunday. The uncapped Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte has been called up to the squad as a replacement for Lloris. With Marseille’s Steve Mandanda — the regular back-up to Lloris — also absent due to injury, Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola is set to win his first cap when France play Germany in a meeting of the last two world champions.