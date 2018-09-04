Paine doubtful for Aussies’ camp for Pak series

SYDNEY: Australia captain Tim Paine is likely to miss the Test team’s pre-season camp in Brisbane this month ahead of the Pakistan tour as he awaits the birth of his second child.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, however, is confident of leading Australia in the two-Test series against Pakistan in the UAE, which gets underway from October 7.

“The plan is for me to stay home, get them home and settled in and then I’ll leave from here,” Paine told media on Monday. “I should be okay. We are hoping in the next 10 days we will probably have him (baby boy). That will give me a week at home before I head off after that.”

Paine, who took over the national team’s captaincy from Steven Smith following the ball-tampering scandal during the Newlands Test earlier this year, is yet to taste success as captain. He was at the helm when Australia went down to South Africa in the final Test as well as the 5-0 drubbing they suffered in the ODI series against England. With key personnel missing from the line-up, Australia have their work cut out in their bid to improve their record in Asian conditions. While admitting that it will be a huge challenge for the team, Paine remained confident of Australia’s chances during the Pakistan series, even in the absence of several players.

Apart from the banned trio of Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, Australia will also be without the services of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who are recovering from injuries. Paine, though, isn’t worried about the team composition ahead of his first full series as Test captain. “It will be great to be back out playing. It’s going to be a huge challenge - we haven’t had a lot of success playing in the sub-continent. It’s not something we are worried about. It’s a huge opportunity and great place to start if we can go over there and play well and win a series,” he said.

Meanwhile Ben Raine will rejoin Durham from Leicestershire following the end of the current English domestic season, having signed a three-year deal with the club where he made his first-class debut and also spent four years in their academy.

Having played more than four seasons for Leicestershire, Raine refused a contract extension with the club and also asked them to release him for the next season - for which he is already contracted.