Haas appeal Grosjean disqualification

MONZA, Italy: The Haas Formula One team has confirmed it will appeal a stewards’ decision late Sunday to exclude Romain Grosjean from the result of the Italian Grand Prix.

The French driver finished sixth on the road for the Ferrari-powered American team, but rivals Renault lodged a protest against the legality of his car, which led to the stewards’ decision.The car was found to have an irregular, non-compliant floor design, a late and dramatic twist at the end of a day of near-breathless action on and off the circuit. Haas team chief Guenther Steiner said: “We do not agree with the stewards’ decision to penalise our race team and we feel strongly that our sixth-place finish in the Italian Grand Prix should stand. We are appealing the stewards’ decision.” The stewards’ ruling affected the result and gave the struggling Williams team a double points finish as Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin was elevated into the points. The Haas team has until Thursday to gather information and confirm its intention to make an official appeal.

F1’s McLaren put teenager Norris on the grid: British teenager Lando Norris has been given a dream contract to race in Formula 1 with McLaren from 2019, replacing the departing Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.

England’s Norris, who had taken part in practice at the last two races in Belgium and Italy, was confirmed as McLaren’s new driver just minutes after the team confirmed Vandoorne would be leaving. He will be the second Briton on the 2019 grid after world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“To be announced as a race driver for McLaren is a dream come true. Although I’ve been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality,” Norris said. “I’d like to thank the whole team for this amazing opportunity and for believing in me. “I’m also extremely grateful for the commitment McLaren has already shown in my development, allowing me to build my experience in a Formula 1 car in both testing and on Fridays during the past two race weekends.

“I’ll also be working closely with McLaren at every opportunity to learn as much as possible from the drivers, engineers and mechanics to give myself the best preparation ahead of next year.” Norris will form a new-look McLaren team alongside Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who was signed last month to succeed Fernando Alonso following the star’s decision to quit after 17 years in the sport. Lando has been part of the McLaren young driver programme since early 2017, when he officially joined the team as test and simulator driver.

Since then, Lando has regularly conducted race simulation work for the team and also participated in Formula 1 testing - in Abu Dhabi in 2017, and Spain and Hungary in 2018.