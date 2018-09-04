Govt to revisit controversial National Sports Policy

ISLAMABAD: Government has decided to revisit controversial National Sports Policy formed in haste almost 17 years back. Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza during confirmed Monday that there was a need to revisit the policy. “After getting required feedback from all stakeholders we would reframe Sports Policy in due course. Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself a sportsman and as such wants sports development in real sense.” She however was critical of growing politics in sports. “There is more politics in sports and more sports in politics,” she said. The Minister was upset at hockey team performance saying that efforts would be made to revive national game’s fortunes. The Federal Minister led a Tree Plantation Campaign at Sports Complex, Islamabad on Monday. Dr Fehmida Mirza planted a sapling on the occasion. She said that this tree plantation campaign is the part of Prime Minister’s Tree Plantation drive which started on Sunday. She also urged electronic media to play its role for the promotion of sports in the country by airing at least one-hour sports programs on daily basis.